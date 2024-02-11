UK Firefighter Awarded For Lifesaving Act In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

A United Kingdom firefighter on holiday in Saint Lucia who helped to save a French cruise ship visitor from drowning at Reduit Beach has received a Certificate of Commendation.

Helen Reeson received the certificate signed by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service Chief Phil Shillito.

“On 8 January, whilst on holiday, you witnessed a person in the water who was in distress, choking from the water and having trouble breathing,” the certificate said

It observed that, without hesitation, Reeson and her brother-in-law pulled the person to shore and administered first aid.

“Your decisive actions not only prevented a potential tragedy but also demonstrated a profound commitment to the well-being of others. Your willingness to risk your safety to rescue someone in distress is a shining example of compassion and humanity,” the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service Chief wrote.

He expressed appreciation for Reeson’s heroic efforts, declaring that her bravery was inspiring and highlighting the positive impact one person can make on the lives of others.

Reeson’s efforts to help save the female French cruise ship visitor in Saint Lucia from drowning attracted international coverage.

But in an interview with the BBC, she said she did not see herself as a hero.

“I definitely don’t see myself as a hero, no,”” Reeson declared.