UK Announces Four Chevening Scholars In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

The fifteen Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2023-24 were announced on Wednesday 10 August by HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British High Commissioner, at a pre-departure event that was held in person in the islands and brought all together online.

In Saint Lucia, the four Scholars joined the event with the Resident British Commissioner (RBC), Lesley Saunderson.

They also had the chance to hear from one of the current Saint Lucian Scholars studying the UK.

Yet again, Saint Lucians have taken four of the fifteen, sought after and highly competitive, Scholarships for the region. The Scholars for 2023-24 are:

Kevyn Arnold, studying for a MSc in Banking and Digital Finance at University College London

Latoya Charles, studying for a MA in Gender and Development at the University of Sussex

Darnally Esteva-St.Ange, studying for a MA in Development Studies at the University of Sussex

Shauna Menald, studying for a MSc in Finance, Technology and Policy at the University of Edinburgh.

The Resident British Commissioner said, “It was a pleasure to congratulate the new Scholars in person, and listen to their personal motivation for their different fields of study, why they want to be a Chevener, and, already, their ideas of how they’ll contribute when they return to Saint Lucia. The High Commission is incredibly proud of the Chevening network in Saint Lucia. It’s a diverse Almuni that grows every year. We’re already thinking of how to get the best applications from Saint Lucia for the next round too.”

High Commissioner Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, ‘These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be Scholars to apply for a Chevening award.’

The full list of awardees is:

Antigua and Barbuda

Curtis Cornelius

MSc in Criminology

University of Leicester

Barbados

Joycelyn Alleyne

MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Kings College London

Kia Lewis

MSc in Public Health

London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Dominica

Julie-Ann Charles

MSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering

Imperial College London

Grenada

Michelle Alexander

MSc in Innovation, Creativity & Leadership

City, University of London

Danyish Harford

LLM in Law – Employment, Work and Equality

University of Bristol

Sheriece Noel

LLM in International Litigation and Dispute Resolution

City, University of London

Yusuf Stafford

MSc in Development Economics

University of Sussex

St Lucia

Kevyn Arnold

MSc Banking and Digital Finance

University College London

Latoya Charles

MA in Gender and Development

University of Sussex

Darnally Esteva-St.Ange

MA in Development Studies

University of Sussex

Shauna Menald

MSc in Finance, Technology and Policy

University of Edinburgh

St Vincent and the Grenadines

André Browne

MSc in Cyber Security Management

University of Warwick

Tahj Marksman

MSc (Eng) in Environmental Engineering and Project Management

University of Leeds

Alicia Medica

MSc in Sustainability Planning and Environmental Policy

Cardiff University

The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November. Information can be found at www.chevening.org

SOURCE: British High Commission Saint Lucia

