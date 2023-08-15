UK Announces Four Chevening Scholars In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
The fifteen Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2023-24 were announced on Wednesday 10 August by HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British High Commissioner, at a pre-departure event that was held in person in the islands and brought all together online.
In Saint Lucia, the four Scholars joined the event with the Resident British Commissioner (RBC), Lesley Saunderson.
They also had the chance to hear from one of the current Saint Lucian Scholars studying the UK.
Yet again, Saint Lucians have taken four of the fifteen, sought after and highly competitive, Scholarships for the region. The Scholars for 2023-24 are:
Kevyn Arnold, studying for a MSc in Banking and Digital Finance at University College London
Latoya Charles, studying for a MA in Gender and Development at the University of Sussex
Darnally Esteva-St.Ange, studying for a MA in Development Studies at the University of Sussex
Shauna Menald, studying for a MSc in Finance, Technology and Policy at the University of Edinburgh.
The Resident British Commissioner said, “It was a pleasure to congratulate the new Scholars in person, and listen to their personal motivation for their different fields of study, why they want to be a Chevener, and, already, their ideas of how they’ll contribute when they return to Saint Lucia. The High Commission is incredibly proud of the Chevening network in Saint Lucia. It’s a diverse Almuni that grows every year. We’re already thinking of how to get the best applications from Saint Lucia for the next round too.”
High Commissioner Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, ‘These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be Scholars to apply for a Chevening award.’
The full list of awardees is:
Antigua and Barbuda
Curtis Cornelius
MSc in Criminology
University of Leicester
Barbados
Joycelyn Alleyne
MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Kings College London
Kia Lewis
MSc in Public Health
London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Dominica
Julie-Ann Charles
MSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering
Imperial College London
Grenada
Michelle Alexander
MSc in Innovation, Creativity & Leadership
City, University of London
Danyish Harford
LLM in Law – Employment, Work and Equality
University of Bristol
Sheriece Noel
LLM in International Litigation and Dispute Resolution
City, University of London
Yusuf Stafford
MSc in Development Economics
University of Sussex
St Lucia
Kevyn Arnold
MSc Banking and Digital Finance
University College London
Latoya Charles
MA in Gender and Development
University of Sussex
Darnally Esteva-St.Ange
MA in Development Studies
University of Sussex
Shauna Menald
MSc in Finance, Technology and Policy
University of Edinburgh
St Vincent and the Grenadines
André Browne
MSc in Cyber Security Management
University of Warwick
Tahj Marksman
MSc (Eng) in Environmental Engineering and Project Management
University of Leeds
Alicia Medica
MSc in Sustainability Planning and Environmental Policy
Cardiff University
The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November. Information can be found at www.chevening.org
SOURCE: British High Commission Saint Lucia
