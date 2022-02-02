UAE intercepts and destroys 3 ‘hostile’ drones

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN)Three hostile drones were intercepted over the United Arab Emirates at dawn on Wednesday, the country’s defense ministry said.

The drones managed to penetrate Emirati airspace but were destroyed away from populated areas, the ministry said on Twitter.

It’s unclear to whom the drones belonged. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, a possible culprit, have not claimed responsibility.

The UAE is a member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with the Houthis since 2015. The coalition has been fighting to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government after it was ousted by Houthi forces, who now control much of the country.

In 2019, the UAE pulled most of its troops from Yemen, after privately deeming the war unwinnable. The campaign failed to crush the rebels and exacted a huge humanitarian toll.

