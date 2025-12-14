Debunking some myths shaping Saint Lucia’s energy laws Colombian president says oil is ‘at the heart of’ US pressure campaign on Venezuela Didier records historic win at Boxing Worlds U13 cricket final pits Babonneau against Soufrière SLP reelected, breaks two-decade one-term cycle Final count confirms Prospere as Dennery South MP
U13 cricket competition lays foundation for future success

14 December 2025
The local cricket community is ending 2025 on a high note, with the inaugural Under-13 Grassroots Tournament one of the highlights of the calendar year. The competition closed on the first weekend of December, with Soufrière defeating Babonneau in Vieux Fort. The eight-week series, sponsored by the Laborie Cooperative Credit Union, was hailed as a success by the principal organisers, the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association.

