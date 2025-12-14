Local News
U13 cricket competition lays foundation for future success
14 December 2025
The local cricket community is ending 2025 on a high note, with the inaugural Under-13 Grassroots Tournament one of the highlights of the calendar year. The competition closed on the first weekend of December, with Soufrière defeating Babonneau in Vieux Fort. The eight-week series, sponsored by the Laborie Cooperative Credit Union, was hailed as a success by the principal organisers, the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association.
