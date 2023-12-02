U.S. Immigration Issues Warning Amid Repatriation Flights To The Caribbean, Other Regions – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The United States will remove noncitizens who remain in the country without a lawful basis.

The warning has come from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Last week, ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilitated removal flights to the Caribbean, Central America, and Africa.

The removals involved single adults and family units to Mexico, Cape Verde, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, and Liberia.

“During each of the past two weeks, we have conducted over thirty repatriation flights transporting thousands of individuals back to their country of origin and have repatriated over five thousand individuals directly to Mexico,” an ICE release disclosed.

The release observed that the United States ensures proper screening of all noncitizens without a legal basis to remain in the United States.

The screening determines valid protection claims and withholding of removal under United States laws and international obligations.

According to ICE, this applies to all noncitizens, regardless of nationality, to ensure the orderly and humane processing, transfer, and removal of single adults and family units.

ICE said noncitizens in removal proceedings present their claims for relief or protection from removal before immigration judges in the immigration courts.

In fiscal year 2022, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations conducted 72,177 removals to more than 150 countries.

