U.S. Court Sentences Man To Nearly Four Years For Trafficking Firearms To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

Last month, a United States court sentenced a man to three years and ten months in prison for his scheme to sell almost 40 guns to a buyer in Saint Lucia.

United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams identified the man as Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of Croydon, PA.

In addition to prison time, the court also ordered three years of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice website.

In September 2020, the defendant was charged by Indictment with making false statements to a federal firearm licensee, dealing in firearms without a license, delivery of firearms to a common carrier without written notice, and smuggling goods from the United States.

A Justice Department release said Harris purchased approximately 38 firearms in 12 transactions at two Bucks County gun shops between April 2019 and February 2020.

In addition, the release said he provided a false address as his residence on the required federal forms that he completed during each transaction.

“The defendant then illegally trafficked the guns to St. Lucia, a sovereign island nation in the West Indies, despite his not having a license to deal in firearms nor a license to export,” the release stated.

Federal agents intercepted One of Harris’s packages to Saint Lucia at the warehouse of a local shipping company.

They found firearms, including seven Glock semiautomatic pistols and over 800 rounds of ammunition, hidden among items such as diapers, cat litter, and laundry detergent.

” “We have a global reach. It doesn’t matter if you are breaking laws and illegally trafficking guns within your state, within this country, or around the world. We will bring you to justice,” Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said regarding the case.

At the time of the arrest of Thomas Harris Jr. on the gun trafficking charges, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said it liaised with investigators overseas on the case.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

