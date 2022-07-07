U.S. “Concerned” About Limited Progress Into Haitian President’s Murder One Year Later

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., July 7, 2022: Today marks one year already since the horrific murder of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse.

On the first anniversary, little progress has been made to solve the case and today, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, said the Biden administration remains concerned about the limited progress into the investigation.

“The United States continues to staunchly support the pursuit of justice and accountability for those who planned, financed, and perpetrated this terrible crime,” Blinken said in a statement.

“We remain concerned about the limited progress of Haiti’s investigation into the assassination. Although the fifth investigating judge was recently appointed, Haitian authorities have not adequately addressed the judiciary’s calls for stronger security measures to protect judicial workers assigned to the case and to preserve the chain of custody of key evidence,” the U.S. Secretary added. “Unfortunately, the same can be said for many other cases, including that of the assassination of Port-au-Prince Bar Association President Monferrier Dorval in 2020.”

Blinken urged the Haitian authorities to move forward with an independent and thorough investigation into the assassination that is consistent with Haitian law and international rule of law standards, to ensure those responsible for this crime are brought to justice.

“We remain a committed partner to supporting this aim, as shown by the extraditions of individuals alleged to have conspired in the perpetration of this offense through acts committed within U.S. jurisdiction,” he added. “We hope the joint efforts of the Haitian government and relevant international partners soon shed light on the crime, so that justice may be served, and the Haitian people can confidently say President Moïse’s murder was not met with impunity.”

Relatives of former Colombian soldiers arrested in Haiti after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise a year ago, hold a sign reading Help! We want the truth. Right to a defense. Start a trial or freedom! during a protest outside the Foreign Ministry building in Bogota, on July 7, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

In Haiti, supporters of Moise left mementos at a memorial marking the first anniversary of his assassination, in Port-au-Prince. This as relatives of former Colombian soldiers arrested in Haiti after the assassination of Moise a year ago, today defended their innocence during a protest outside the Foreign Ministry building in Bogota.

Moise was assassinated in the early hours of July 7, 2021, when a commando group entered his bedroom at the house in Port-au-Prince.

Dozens of people have been arrested so far in the ongoing probe, including several Colombian nationals, but the process has been slow-moving and many questions – and theories – remain as to why Moise was killed.

