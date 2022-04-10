U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Over 8000 Pounds Of Cocaine During 45-Day Caribbean Sea Patrol – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Before returning to its homeport in Pensacola, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless’ crew offloaded more than $243 million in illegal narcotics at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach earlier this month.

According to a release on the U.S Southern Command website, Dauntless’ crew seized approximately 8,500 pounds of cocaine.

In addition, the crew apprehended 13 suspected drug smugglers with Dominican Republic and Colombian nationalities following a 45-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

The Dauntless’ crew worked alongside multiple U.S. Coast Guard assets and international assets, including the HNLMS FRIESLAND of the Royal Netherlands Navy, to interdict the illegal drug smuggling ventures.

The Dauntless is a 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutter.

It patrols the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean, performing counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction operations, search and rescue, and fisheries enforcement.

Headline photo from U.S. Southern Command website

