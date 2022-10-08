U.S. Coast Guard Seizes Over 700 Pounds Of Cocaine In The Caribbean – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The United States Coast Guard says it seized 721 pounds of cocaine and apprehended four men after intercepting a vessel in the Caribbean sea.

According to a Coast Guard release, the four men claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

They are facing federal prosecution in Puerto Rico on drug smuggling charges.

Following the drug bust on September 26 in the Mona Passage, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents offloaded the cocaine in Puerto Rico this week.

The Coast Guard said the interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts.

They involved the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), the Caribbean Border Interagency Group, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force.

