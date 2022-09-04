U.S. Coast Guard Repatriates 76 Dominican Republic Nationals, Three Venezuelans – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier repatriated 76 Dominicans and three Venezuelan nationals to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Wednesday just off Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

On Tuesday, the repatriation followed three separate illegal voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage.

According to the Coast Guard, the interdictions resulted from ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts supporting the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

It quoted Cutter Joseph Napier Commanding Officer Lieutenant Devonte Weems saying he was extremely proud of the Joseph Napier crew.

Weems said alongside other responding Coast Guard and CBP aircrews, they performed exceptionally well in what turned out to be a hectic day and night, interdicting three illegal voyage vessels and saving the lives of the people aboard.

“The vessels are most often unseaworthy, grossly overloaded, and lack sufficient lifesaving equipment,” he explained.

From Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, the Coast Guard has carried out 72 illegal voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico.

Interdicted during this period are 1,919 non-U.S. citizens, including 1,414 Dominicans, 404 Haitians, 01 Cuban, 1 Ecuadorian, 52 Venezuelan, 12 Uzbek, and 35 unknown nationalities.

Headline photo from U.S. Coast Guard Facebook page

