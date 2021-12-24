U.S. Boy Saves Two Lives In One Day

– Advertisement –

ABC News:– Davyon Johnson, an 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, is being honored by his community after saving two lives in one day.

Johnson performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate and helped a woman on a walker escape a fire in her home on Dec. 9, according to the Muskogee Police Department.

The Muskogee Police Department and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office presented Johnson with a certificate making him an honorary member of both of their forces.

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT,” Johnson’s School Principal Latricia Dawkins told the Muskogee Phoenix. “So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man.”

A student was loosening the cap of his water bottle with his mouth, to fill it, when the cap slipped into his throat. The choking student then stumbled into the classroom where Johnson was, a representative for the Muskogee Police Department said.

“Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich maneuver,” Dawkins told the outlet. “From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out.”

On his way home from school, Johnson made his second save of the day when he saw a disabled woman walking out of her house while the back of her house was on fire, the police department said.

“She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave,” Johnson said to the Muskogee Phoenix.

The fire eventually spread to the front of the house.

Johnson told police that he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube.

