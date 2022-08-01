U.S.-Based Benefactor Collaborates With Do-Nation Foundation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

U.S.-based photographer and owner of Brookes Media, Mark Brookes, has teamed up with local volunteer charity, Do-Nation Foundation, to help people in need.

Born in Antigua and Barbuda, Brookes has lived in New York for most of his life. A few months ago, he came to Saint Lucia on vacation and discussed with his sister that he would be returning for Carnival this year.

Prior to his return in July, he called a few friends to find out which charitable organizations he could help.

“The first person I spoke to online told me about the Boys’ Training Centre,” said Brookes.

– Advertisement –

“I reached out to the management and we decided on a barbecue, which everyone enjoyed.”

Brookes said a donation of printed shirts from his friend’s company — Public Parking — and a football was made to the youngsters at the Massade-based rehabilitation centre.

“In life, I think we all have to look out for each other. We all have bad days and good days. I do all of this in the name of my mom, Dorothy, who passed away in December 2020. She never liked to see people struggle,” he explained.

Brookes said his sister, Keisha, who owns an all-natural soap company, has decided tocollaborate with him to ship stuff down to Saint Lucia for the Boys’ Training Centre. Since she also has a lip gloss company, lip gloss will also be shipped down for young ladies.

“I’ll also be shipping down football uniforms and other items to the Boys’ Training Centre,” he added.

Brookes plans to return to Saint Lucia in December to help in any way he can. He said thathelping those in need was one of the many important lessons his mother taught him and his siblings as children.

“Even though I live paycheck to paycheck, every once in a while I can squeeze something out to help someone,” said Brookes.

Meanwhile, Diane Felicien, Do-Nation Foundation’s CEO/Founder, said Do-Nation Foundationis delighted to collaborate with Brookes Media, having been introduced to Brookes by one of Do-Nation Foundation’s members.

“We are delighted to have this relationship, as we believe in SDG Number 17, which is‘Partnerships for the Goals’,” said Felicien. “The main goal of Do-Nation Foundation is working towards changing the lives of our citizens, one person at a time.”

Felicien noted that Do-Nation Foundation has been able to achieve its goals through its recently-formed relationship with Brookes by helping a mother and father, both of whom are differently- able due to injuries they sustained. In the first instance, a mother, whose electricity supply was disconnected, had her bills paid and was reconnected. In the other instance, groceries were provided for a father and his son.

“We continue to seek ways in which we can help people and always encourage partnerships,” Felicien said. “That’s the only way we can achieve our goals. Therefore, we are grateful for the partnership with Mr. Brookes and look forward to a lot more in the future.”

Source: Do-Nation Foundation

– Advertisement –