U.S. Authorities Seize $3.5M In Marijuana During Caribbean Patrol – St. Lucia Times

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Resolute interdicted four suspected smugglers and seized 3,736 pounds of marijuana during a Caribbean patrol.

According to a Coast Guard release on Saturday, the marijuana seizure, worth over $3.5 million, occurred off the southwest coast of Haiti.

The release said the Resolute crew, together with the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk, interdicted one go-fast vessel, apprehended four suspected smugglers, and seized the marijuana.

Resolute’s crew returned to the vessel’s homeport in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday following a 60-day Caribbean patrol.

On June 3, the United States Coast Guard, supported by multi-agency partners, seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $7.4 million south of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Coast Guard handed over 245 kilograms of cocaine and nine suspected smugglers to Drug Enforcement Administration authorities at Coast Guard Base San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday.