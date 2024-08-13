Two Women And A Man Injured During Attacks In Castries

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel attended to two women and a man after they sustained injuries due to attacks in Castries.

At about 10:51 am on Monday, a twenty-three-year-old male showed up at the SLFS Headquarters in Castries with lacerations to his right hand.

The man sustained the injuries as a result of a stabbing incident.

Fire service personnel provided emergency medical care, but the patient refused transportation to the OKEU Hospital for further attention.

At about 6:32 pm on Monday, fire service personnel learned that a 25-year-old female had sustained stab wounds on Jeremie Street, Castries.

An ambulance crew tended to lacerations to the woman’s right arm before transporting her to the OKEU Hospital.

The third incident also involved a woman.

At about 9:13 pm on Monday, SLFS personnel received a report of a physical assault in Castries and found that the woman had sustained head trauma.

They treated and transported her to the OKEU Hospital for further medical care.

The latest incidents have occurred amid national alarm over a surge in violence that has taken a toll on the resources and psyche of SLFS emergency responders, the police, and health care providers.

Recently, officials disclosed that Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), along with injuries from accidents and acts of violence, had contributed to a bed management crisis at the OKEU Hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department.

According to the officials, the patient care situation had burdened the OKEU Hospital’s resources.