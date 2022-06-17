Two To Represent Saint Lucia At FINA World Championships – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Representing Saint Lucia at the 19th edition of the FINA Worlds Championships 2022 , June 18th to July 3rd in Hungary Budapest, is our very own Mikaili Charlemagne and Jayhan Odlum Smith.

Swimmers are expected to swim their best events with Charlemagne swimming the 50m Butterfly and Freestyle and Odlum Smith swimming 50m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle.

Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation, General Secretary Constance Rene, will accompany the swimmers and is expected to represent the Federation at the FINA Congress and will attend a good governance workshop.

Coach Peter James is also be part of the traveling team.

– Advertisement –

SLAF wishes both Charlemagne and Odlum Smith all the best on this journey.

Source: Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation. Headline photo: (L to R) Jayhan Odlum Smith & Mikaili Charlemagne

– Advertisement –