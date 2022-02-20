Two Teenagers Hospitalised After Vieux Fort Motorcycle Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel transported two teenagers to St Jude Hospital Sunday afternoon after the youngsters’ motorcycle collided with a car along the Beanfield Road, Vieux Fort.

According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), the accident occurred about 2:00 pm, prompting a response by two ambulances.

Reports indicate that the 18-year-old motorcycle rider sustained facial injuries and lacerations about the body while his 19-year-old passenger sustained leg injuries and body abrasions.

The driver of the car was not injured.

– Advertisement –