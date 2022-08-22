Two Teenagers Appear In Court For Fatal Shooting Of Richard Albert – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, two La Croix Maingot teenagers appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of Richard Albert last month at Corinth, Gros Islet.

According to a police press release, Major Crime Unit officers escorted the youngsters, aged 17, before the First District Court.

The court remanded them in custody until September 8, 2022.

According to media reports, mechanic Richard Albert and a friend left Bruceville, Vieux Fort on July 22 to buy a vehicle advertised for sale online in an apparent scam.

But bandits ambushed the men, fatally shooting Albert while his companion fled for his life.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded 43 homicides.

Headline photo: Richard Albert -Deceased

