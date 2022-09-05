Two Teenagers Among Individuals Charged For Illegal Gun, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, August 29, 2022, about 7:00 p.m. Officers attached to the Choiseul Police Station had cause to stop a black Audi Q5 motorcar, registration number PO9513.

A subsequent search was conducted of the motorcar and occupants, and a .45 Caliber pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition was recovered.

Nineteen (19) year old Owen Alden, forty-three (43) year old Tony Deterville, twenty-six (26) year old Matale Hamilton, twenty-five (25) year old Asa Sandiford, twenty-eight (28) year old Jamal James, thirty-eight (38) year old Tonius James and a seventeen (17) year old male, all residents of Richfond, Dennery, were arrested and charged for the offences of Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The defendants were escorted before the Second District Court, where bail was granted as follows:

$10,000.00 cash or suitable surety for Possession of Firearm

$6,000.00 cash or suitable surety for Possession of Ammunition

Reporting conditions and travel restrictions were also conditions for bail for each applicant.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image

