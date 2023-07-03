Two Teenage Females And A Man In His Early Twenties Killed In Dennery Drive-By – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Two teenage females and a man in his early twenties died in a drive-by shooting in Dennery on Sunday.

Police have identified the deceased as 22-year-old Penlly Fones of La Ressource, Vieux Fort, and 18-year-old Twinkle Dolor and 17-year-old Quemese Annibaffa of Dennery.

Annibaffa’s Great Aunt recalled that the teenager came home, changed, and went out.

“The last we heard was she was killed. I do not know why,” the Great Aunt stated.

She said the teenager returned to Saint Lucia from England about a month ago and had no problems with anyone.

“We are at a loss for words. It’s so difficult,” the Great Aunt explained.

“They need to put down the guns, ” she said through tears and called on whosoever was responsible for the fatal shooting to surrender to the authorities.

“They need to surrender because God is not asleep. We don’t know who, but they know who they are. They left us in pain – so much pain. We’re not eating,” the Great Aunt lamented.

“I know my niece was not involved in anything,” she declared.

Officers at the Dennery police station responded to the shooting report at about 7:55 pm and observed the three victims with apparent gunshot wounds to their bodies.

The victims received transportation via ambulance to the Dennery Hospital, where a medical practitioner pronounced them dead.

Investigators have disclosed that no suspects are in police custody.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has urged anyone with information regarding the triple homicide to call the Dennery Police Station at 456-4090 or the Crime hotline foranonymous reporting at 555.

Saint Lucia has recorded 43 homicides for the year.

