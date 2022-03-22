Two Teachers Killed In Violent Attack On Swedish School – St. Lucia Times News

Police evacuated the school and searched its grounds, but found “no indication” of any more perpetrators.

Teachers and pupils told local media that police had entered the school with their weapons drawn and ordered them to remain locked in their classrooms for several hours.

The large secondary school in Sweden’s third-largest city is well-known. It was originally founded in 1406 as a church school and moved to its current location in the late 1800s.

All classes scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled, the school’s website said. Crisis support is also being made available to students.

“This is absolutely terrible,” headteacher Fredrik Hemmensjö told the Aftonbladet newspaper, saying there had been “deadly violence” at the school.

It is the third knife attack at a school in the Skåne region in the last year, though police have not established any link between this attack and the earlier non-fatal incidents.

Officers said they were still trying to work out what was behind the incident.

“Now a great deal of work awaits to be able to understand what happened and the underlying motive for this terrible event,” said Malmö North police chief Åsa Nilsson.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she had heard the news with “sadness and dismay”.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “Now the police and prosecutors must find out what happened, so that the person behind this is held accountable for their actions.”

