Two Survive, Five Perish In Guyana Army Helicopter Crash – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) confirmed that two officers survived and five died in a Bell 412 helicopter crash in the mountains of the Mazaruni area.

When it disappeared on Wednesday, the aircraft’s seven occupants were on a mission to visit troops on Guyana’s western border.

The incident triggered a massive search and rescue operation, which the army sometimes had to suspend due to inclement weather.

The army identified those on board the helicopter as Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Andio Crawford, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan, and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.

The GDF said only Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Wayne Jackson survived.

According to the GDF, two search and rescue-capable helicopters made three attempts to extract those at the crash site, prioritsing the two survivors.

However, the GDF explained that persistent severe weather thwarted the efforts.

Nevertheless, the rescue team, including medical personnel, remained at the site, supporting the two survivors.

The GDF said rescue and recovery operations would resume on Friday at the earliest opportunity.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali extended condolences.

“My heart pains and drowns in sorrow at the tragic loss of some of our finest men in uniform,” Ali, the GDF Commander-in-Chief, wrote on Facebook.

“I call upon all of us to hold these men, their families, the GDF and our country in our prayers,” he stated.

Headline photo: Officers who perished in Guyana army helicopter crash (Image courtesy President Ali’s Facebook page)

