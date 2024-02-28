Two Students Injured In Castries Chopping Incidents – St. Lucia Times

Two teenagers were nursing injuries at the OKEU Hospital Wednesday after separate chopping incidents in Castries.

According to reports, at about 3:45 pm, a thirteen-year-old student came under attack by a group of young males on Manoel Street.

The attackers had knives and machetes.

Minutes later, a nineteen-year-old Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) student also came under attack by a group of young males with knives and machetes.

It was not immediately apparent whether the same attackers were involved.

The Principal of the Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School, Valerie St. Helene-Henry, was in her schoolyard when the incident involving the SALCC student unfolded.

“A group of young males, about eight or more, were running after either one or two others, I am not sure how many they were chasing,” St. Helene-Henry recalled.

She said the pursuers had knives and machetes in plain view of the public, including other students in the capital.

St. Helene-Henry said after closing in; the pursuers attacked a SALCC student.

“It was really scary,” she told St. Lucia Times.

The Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School Principal said she shouted to her school watchman to close the gate.

“By that time, other persons were running up; school children around the place were running towards Riverside Road,” she stated.

St. Helene-Henry told St. Lucia Times that she later learned that the chopping victim had run into the R.C Boys’ schoolyard on Brazil Street, shouting for help as he bled from his wounds.

“I didn’t see people running away. I saw people running to see what was happening, and when I say people, I mean other schoolchildren running to see the result. The adults were screaming in disbelief,” she said.

St. Helene-Henry said among the adults were parents waiting for students.

She explained that other people were shocked to see several sharp weapons in the hands of young men in broad daylight.

“We have gotten in touch with Ministry officials and we will be getting some form of audience to look at how our schools continue to be safe zones,” St. Helene-Henry told St. Lucia Times.

She is also President of the National Principals Association (NPA).

Police are investigating the chopping incidents in Castries, the latest in a flare-up in violence involving students, believed linked to the Sixx and Seven gang culture imported from Trinidad and Tobago.