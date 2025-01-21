Two-Sport Soufrière Star Excelling at Sports Academy

Sammy House claimed victory at the Saint Lucia Sports Academy (SLSA) 2025 Track and Field Championships on Tuesday, earning an impressive 426 points.

But it was Jean House that had the top athlete on the day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground — national athlete Sheldon Willie, who won three individual gold medals.

Jean House finished in third position with 388 points, as Spencer House took second with 395. Willie, though, won the 1500m in 4:52.5, the 800m in 2:18.0 and the 400m in 53.5 to top the boys’ 15 & Over division, adding gold and silver in the relays for Jean House.

The funny thing about Willie, a Soufrière native, is that he is not a national track athlete but a two-time member of the national Under-15 cricket team. A medium pacer and middle-order batter, he was even named captain in 2023. But when he was recruited to the Academy out of the Les Etangs Primary School, it was actually for track and field.

“Athletics has always been one of my main sports,” he emphasised. “When the Sports Academy came to recruit me, my mom sent me for track, but I went to cricket. I thought that I had a passion for cricket. My passion for track was always there with me, so whenever the school needed me, or I saw a future in it, I would go ahead and attack it.

“In terms of track, I look at [national 100m champion] Shelton St Rose, one of my good buddies from Soufrière, my PE teacher, my coach, my vice-principal, my mother play an important role in me excelling in track and sports. They are the ones who told me I have talent and put it to good use, so kudos to them.”

For now, the 16-year-old is pursuing dual dreams, but he is looking forward to discovering whether his future lies in cricket or running.

The SLSA meet featured competition in three divisions. Due to the low number of girls, they had an open division. The boys contested the 15 & Over category, as well as the Under-15 for the houses named after Daren Sammy, Levern Spencer, and Earl Jean.

2024 CARIFTA competitor Isabelle Emilienne won the 200m in 27.5 and the 400m in 1:03.3 for Jean House. Sammy House’s Faith Joseph won the 1500m in 6:05.9, and was second in the 800m, running 3:07.0, as Laila Nicholas of Spencer House stopped the clock at 2:54.1.

Curnita Mathurin ran 13.2 to win the girls’ 100m for Jean House. Emilienne, Mathurin, and Jean House swept the relays. They won the girls’ 4x100m in 54.5, and the mile relay in 4:47.0.

Kaylon Henry won the U14 boys’ 1500m in 5:23.4 for Spencer House. Jake Roberts of Sammy House ran 2:35.2 to win the 800m. Jean House’s Narry Joseph ran 1:01.9 for the 400m. Randall Monroe was a double champion for Sammy House, going 25.1 in the 200m, and 11.9 in the 100m. Sammy House captured the junior boys’ 4x100m in 51.9, and clocked 4:19.6 for the mile relay.

In the 15 & Over class, Spencer House’s Jerquan Joseph won the 200m in 23.8, and his housemate Nathaniel Joseph won the 100m in 11.6. Jean House got gold in the 4x100m in 49.6, and stopped the clock at 4:08.2 to top the rostrum in the 4x400m.