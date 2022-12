The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that one polyclinic in St Michael and one in St Peter will close early today, December 16, 2022.

The two locations are the Branford Taitt Polyclinic, at Black Rock, St Michael, and the Maurice Byer Polyclinic, at Station Hill, St Peter. Both will close at 12:30 pm, to allow staff to attend a function.

