Two people injured in Baxters Road shooting Loop Barbados

Barbados News

Investigations are ongoing

Loop News

57 minutes ago

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred along Baxters Road, Bridgetown, St Michael.

Lawmen received a report around 5:52 pm of a shooting in the car park of a supermarket.

Spokesperson Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss reports a female and a 28-year-old male were injured. The injuries are non-life threatening.

