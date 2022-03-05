Two People Hospitalised After Saltibus Crash – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday, emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort Fire station transported two people to St Jude Hospital after they sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident at Londonderry, Saltibus.

According to emergency responders, about 3:46 pm, they received a report that a bus had veered off the road.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one individual complaining of pain in the shoulder and another complaining of forehead pain.

The emergency crew reported that both were alert and stable when an ambulance took them to the hospital.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

