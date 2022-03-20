Two People Hospitalised After Road Accident At Marisule – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Emergency responders transported two people to the OKEU Hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning after a collision involving a pickup truck and a sedan at Marisule near the Courts outlet.
A third individual refused transportation by ambulance to the medical facility.
According to the Gros Islet fire station, it responded with a fire truck and an ambulance while fire service headquarters in Castries provided a backup ambulance.
Responders disclosed that the two male accident victims they transported to the hospital were in stable condition.
The accident occurred about 1:00 am.
Headline photo from social media
