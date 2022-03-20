Two People Hospitalised After Road Accident At Marisule – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency responders transported two people to the OKEU Hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning after a collision involving a pickup truck and a sedan at Marisule near the Courts outlet.

A third individual refused transportation by ambulance to the medical facility.

According to the Gros Islet fire station, it responded with a fire truck and an ambulance while fire service headquarters in Castries provided a backup ambulance.

Responders disclosed that the two male accident victims they transported to the hospital were in stable condition.

– Advertisement –

The accident occurred about 1:00 am.

Headline photo from social media

– Advertisement –