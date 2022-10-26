Two People Hospitalised After Multiple Vehicle Collision At Union – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported a man and a woman to the OKEU Hospital on Wednesday after a multiple-vehicle collision at Union, Castries.

SLFS spokeswoman Stacy Joseph disclosed that at approximately 7:55 am, Babonneau Fire Station personnel received word that four vehicles were involved.

The SLFS Communications Officer said the responders, with assistance from the Gros Islet fire station, treated a female in her mid-twenties who had a head laceration and complained of head pain.

– Advertisement –

Joseph said the emergency crew also treated a man in his thirties who had generalised body pain.

And the crew transported both accident victims to the hospital in stable condition.

– Advertisement –