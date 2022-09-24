Two People Hospitalised After Minibus Hits Utility Pole In Soufriere – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, emergency personnel transported a minibus driver and a passenger in the vehicle to the hospital after the bus hit a utility pole in Soufriere.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) reported that the emergency responders had to extricate the trapped driver.

The driver and the passenger were both reported ‘conscious and alert’ after the accident.

– Advertisement –

According to the SLFS, the Soufriere fire station received a call for help at approximately 2:04 pm.

There are no further details at present.

(Story updated)

– Advertisement –