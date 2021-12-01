Two Pedestrians Hospitalised After Separate Road Accidents In Castries

On Wednesday, emergency personnel transported a man and a woman to the OKEU Hospital after separate road accidents in Castries. Both victims were pedestrians.

According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), a motorcycle hit an adult male on Chaussee Road, Castries, around 10:50 am. The victim afterwards complained of sharp pain in his ‘lower extremities.’

An ambulance from the SLFS Headquarters transported him to the OKEU in stable condition.

Later, around 12:05 pm, a motor vehicle struck a 43-year-old female on Jeremie Street, Castries, with the result that she sustained injuries to her lower back, right hip, and right knee.

– Advertisement –

Emergency responders also transported her to the OKEU Hospital.

The two latest incidents came in the aftermath of an appeal this week by the SLFS for motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution on the roads.

The SLFS appealed as Saint Lucia observed November as Road Safety Month.

– Advertisement –