Two Men Remanded, Another Granted Bail For Illegal Gun & Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

Following the operation conducted by the Bicycle Patrol Unit (Castries), on Thursday, November 17, 2022, where a 9mm pistol and four (4) rounds of ammunition were recovered, three individuals have been formally charged.

Twenty-nine (29) year old, Kevin Anatole of Morne Du Don, thirty (30) year old Jose Fontenelle of Morne Du Don and twenty-eight (28) year old Emile Emmanuel were charged for unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The three defendants were accompanied to the First District Court, where Emile Emmanuel and Kevin Anatole were remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility, until December 9, 2022, for further case management.

Jose Fontenelle was granted bail in the sum of $15,000.00 cash or suitable surety.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo (Stock image)

