Two Men Jailed In The UK For Attempting To Smuggle Drugs From Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

On Wednesday, a UK Court sentenced two men to a total of 15 years in jail prison for attempting to smuggle drugs from Saint Lucia into the UK.

According to the Metropolitan Police Service, the men tried to smuggle the cocaine through parcels disguised as containing tinned goods.

Snaresbrook Crown Court sentenced Daniel Kelly of no fixed address to six and a half years’ imprisonment and Steven Gilhooly, who also had no fixed address, to eight and a half years’ imprisonment.

The Metropolitan Police Service disclosed that both men are 43 years of age.

The court heard that in December 2018, Customs officials seized two parcels from Saint Lucia destined for addresses in Charlton and Greenwich in southeast London.

Described as containing canned goods, when law enforcement officials examined the parcels, they found 1.95kg of cocaine in one and 792kg of the drug in the other.

An investigation revealed Kelly and Gilhooly had purchased a machine can sealer and blank tin lids, allowing them to reseal tin cans.

They had also bought condiments and items to sell in Saint Lucia.

On December 16, 2018, Kelly and Gilhooly flew from London Gatwick to Saint Lucia with the can sealer in their luggage and told local officials they were on holiday.

Investigators established that Kelly sent the two parcels with cocaine from a Saint Lucian Post office.

The probe found that Kelly had used a fake driving licence.

On January 23, 2020, officers arrested him from prison, where he was serving time for a different offence.

And on March 9, 2020, they arrested Gilhooly, charging both men on April 22, 2021.

In total, officers estimated the value of the 2.742kg of cocaine at £250,000.

Headline photo: Courtesy Metropolitan Police (L to R) Daniel Kelly & Steven Gilhooly

