Two Men Injured In Marchand Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

On Monday, two men sustained injuries after a suspected drive-by shooting in Marchand, Castries.

Police said the incident occurred about 8:30 pm along Marchand Road.

A police release said investigations revealed that one of the men sustained multiple shots to the torso area and was in critical condition.

According to the release, the other man is suspected of also having been shot in the torso area.

The police release explained that investigations are ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Headline photo: Stock image

