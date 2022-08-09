Two Men Injured In Marchand Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Two Men Injured In Marchand Shooting – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, two men sustained injuries after a suspected drive-by shooting in Marchand, Castries.

Police said the incident occurred about 8:30 pm along Marchand Road.

A police release said investigations revealed that one of the men sustained multiple shots to the torso area and was in critical condition.

According to the release, the other man is suspected of also having been shot in the torso area.

– Advertisement –

See also

The police release explained that investigations are ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –