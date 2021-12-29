Two Men Hospitalised After Vehicle Collision In Bexon – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters in Castries transported two men to the OKEU Hospital Wednesday afternoon after two vehicles collided on the Bexon Highway.

The responders said the accident occurred around 1:46 pm, resulting in one of the men, aged 41, sustaining an injury to his right leg while the other victim was experiencing head pain.

According to the emergency responders, both patients were stable when they arrived at the OKEU Hospital.

Headline photo: File image

