Two Men Hospitalised After Roseau Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Two men, believed to be blood relatives, sustained gunshot wounds in Roseau on Monday, and an ambulance conveyed them to the hospital in stable condition.

According to reports, the two Jacmel residents were walking along the Roseau Highway when they heard gunshots and tried to flee.

But they were hit.

In a media statement, Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph disclosed that emergency personnel responded at 11:35 pm.

Her complete statement appears below:

