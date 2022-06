– Advertisement –

Two men believed to be in their early twenties were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after both sustained gunshot wounds at Paix Bouche, Babonneau.

According to reports, the shooting occurred after 10.00 pm.

One of the men is reported to have sustained a gunshot wound to the face and the other was shot in the thigh.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

