Two Men Granted Bail For Possession of Illegal Gun, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, January 1, 2023 about 1:20 a.m. Officers attached to the Special Services Unit were on mobile patrol, in Vieux Sucre, Gros Islet, when they conducted a search of a motor vehicle.

The officers recovered a Beretta pistol with a magazine containing four (4) rounds of ammunition. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and have been formally charged for unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Thirty-seven (37) year old Eldone Jn Baptiste, a resident of Grande Riviere, Gros Islet and Hamadi Monchery a twenty-four (24) year old resident of Degazon, Grande Riviere and were escorted before the First District Court, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for a bail hearing.

Hamadi Monchery was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 in relation to the charge of Possession of Firearm and $2500.00 for Possession of Ammunition.

Eldone Jn Baptiste was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 cash or suitable surety, in relation to the charge of Possession of Firearm and $5000.00 cash or suitable surety for unlawful Possession of Ammunition.