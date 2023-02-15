Two men found murdered on Tuesday

Black Immigrant Daily News

TWO men were found murdered in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Police reported that the latest killing was that of a Matura man who was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Police said that at about 1.25 pm on Tuesday the body of 29-year-old Jesse Kylan was found in a forested area in Matura.

Kylan, police said, left his Thomas Trace, Matura, around 3 pm on Sunday to clear a parcel of land near his home. While searching for him, hunters found his body with what appeared to be a wound to the back of his head.

In the other killing Alfredo “Freddo” Alexander, 34 of Second Caledonia, Morvant was found in a drain after he was shot. Police said at about 6.30 am on Tuesday, Alexander was standing with others when a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up and two men came out shooting in the direction of the group.

Alexander and the others ran. The killers then got back into their vehicle and drove off. After the gunmen left, residents found Alexander in a drain.

The killing of the two men along with the shooting death of a police officer’s son in Moruga Monday night took the murder toll to 84 for the year.

