Two Males Shot In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

A teenager was among two males who sustained gunshot injuries at the Pierrot junction, Vieux Fort, on Thursday, reports say.

The reports indicate that the other victim appeared to be in his fifties.

One of the victims was shot in the arm, while the other sustained an abdominal injury.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately apparent.

Two ambulances responded after the emergency personnel of Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) received a distress call at about 7:28 pm.

The responders transported both victims to the hospital in stable condition.

The latest shooting adds to a sharp spike in gun violence since the year began.

So far, for 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded seven homicides.

Last year, there were seventy-five homicides, seventy of which the police classified as murders.

The 2023 homicide count matched the record 75 that occurred in 2021.

Police data revealed that most of the murders last year were the direct result of gang violence and gang rivalry.