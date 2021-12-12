Two Males Injured, One Hospitalised After Separate Road Accidents

Two males sustained injuries due to separate road accidents on Saturday, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says.

According to emergency officials, around 10:19 p.m., they received a call for help after a Honda Fitz ran off the road at Marisule and ended up in a drain.

The officials said an ambulance transported a 41-year-old male to OKEU Hospital in stable condition.

They disclosed that the patient had abrasions to his upper and lower extremities.

Just over an hour later emergency personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at Bois D’Orange in which a rider crashed into a police barrier.

The 46-year-old male sustained abrasions to the face and hand.

But fire service personnel said he declined an offer of transportation to the hospital by ambulance.

There are no further details at this time.

