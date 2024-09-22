Two Males Injured In Vieux Fort-Laborie Highway Crash

Vieux Fort Fire Station emergency personnel rushed two males to a medical facility after a vehicle ran off the road and hit a wall on Saturday.

According to a Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) release, the emergency responders learned of the road incident at 5:50 pm.

At the scene, they found that the vehicle driver had sustained minor injuries while the passenger was flat on his back in a concrete drain.

An assessment revealed that the passenger had sustained trauma to the back of his head.

After treating him and the driver, the responders transported them to the medical facility for further care.