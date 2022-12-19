Two killed in Pinto Road shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Stock photo

Police are probing the murders of two men in Arima on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Northern Division Task Force received a report of domestic violence at Short Street, off Punnette Avenue, Pinto Road, at around 6.20 pm and went to the scene when they were flagged down by a man who said two men were shot nearby.

Police followed the man where he showed them a white Nissan Almera with the bleeding body of 38-year-old Akeem Alexander in the driver’s seat.

The officers also found the body of another unidentified man bleeding from gunshot wounds 20 feet away.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared both men dead.

Police from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene and found 12 spent shells.

One of the spent shell casings had the markings from the TT Regiment.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

NewsAmericasNow.com