Two Injured In Hit-And-Run Incident – Police Urge Driver To Surrender

Police have urged the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Friday night in Castries that resulted in injuries to two people to surrender to the nearest police station.

According to reports, the vehicle struck a male and a female pedestrian near the Vendors Arcade in Castries about 8:25 p.m.

As a result of the collision, the eighteen-year-old male sustained injuries to his back and complained of body pains.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old female sustained head injuries and bruises on the body.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –