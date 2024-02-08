Two Injured, Boats Destroyed Amid High Waves In Soufriere – St. Lucia Times

Two water taxi operators sustained injuries while trying to save their vessel amid rough sea swells at Baron’s Drive, Soufriere.

District Disaster Coordinator for Soufriere, Placide Lascaris, said the rough waves also destroyed some boats.

Placide recalled receiving a call after 3:00 am on Friday regarding high waves crashing onto the waterfront from the cemetery area to Baron’s Drive.

He told St. Lucia Times the situation was ongoing at about 9:00 am.

The District Disaster Coordinator said the waves impacted small vessels, including a wooden boat that the swells destroyed.

Lascaris disclosed that the swells also submerged a fishing net.

In addition, he told St. Lucia Times that a fiberglass water taxi sustained heavy damage, and the sea swells damaged another vessel’s engine.

“There are two other small craft that are below the sea,” Lascaris stated.

He told St. Lucia Times that at about 5:00 am, he transported two brothers to the Soufriere Hospital.

Lascaris said a boat hit one brother on his thigh.

“He was in a lot of pain, and the other brother got cut when the boat smashed them because they were trying their best to save one of the vessels,” he explained.

The District Disaster official explained that some residents would try to salvage what they could on Friday.

Lascaris said the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) had received an alert and would possibly seek the assistance of the Marine Police.