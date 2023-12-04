Two In Custody After Police Seize Guns, Ammunition And Cannabis In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Operational Units of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, executed a joint operation in the community of Bruceville, Vieux-Fort on Friday, December 1, 2023. Security interventions included:

The execution of Warrants to Search for Property.

The use of heavy equipment, employed for clearing of inaccessible areas.

Searching of grounds utilising hand held digging garden tools.

The deployment of aerial assets.

Searching of animal keeps, including a pigsty.

Searching of the beachfront.

The extensive efforts by the officers resulted in the following items being recovered:

One (1) Glock 19 9mm Pistol (with a selector switch) with a magazine of fifteen (15) 9mm rounds of ammunition

One (1) AR 15 styled rifle with two (2) magazines and nineteen (19) 5.56 rounds of ammunition

One 7.62 Draco firearm

One 7.62 magazine

Two (2) extended drum magazines

Forty-one (41) 7.62 rounds of ammunition

One block parcel containing cannabis (1.2 kilograms)

Two males were taken into police custody in the furtherance of investigations.

The operation was in keeping with Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius’ vision, to not only restore law and order to the Southern Division, but to renew citizen security and safety island wide.

“The successes noted during Friday’s operations, display our collaborative commitment to ridding our streets of both prohibited and restricted weapons. The team, which comprised of officers attached to the Southern and Central Divisions, Special Services Unit, Major Crimes Unit, Scenes of Crime Unit and the Bicycle Patrol Unit, proved that collectively notable strides are attained in the fight against crime. I wish to commend all officers present, as well as the support teams, for their relentless work, despite the challenges, to retrieve weapons, which undoubtedly may have posed tremendous risk to the general public”- Commissioner Pelius.

We continue to encourage individuals with information regarding criminal activities to contact us via the Crime Hotline (555) or the recently launched Crime Hotline App available on Google Play Store.

We also wish to thank all facets of the general public, who have provided crucial support to law enforcement in our mission to curb crime in our country.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

