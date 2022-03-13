Two Hospitalised After Vieux Fort Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort fire station transported two people in serious condition to St Jude Hospital Sunday, after a vehicle overturned at Sandy Beach.
According to responders, they received a distress call at 10:27 am.
On arrival, the responders found a man trapped in the vehicle while a woman had been ejected.
– Advertisement –
They extricated the man and transported both victims to the hospital.
It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
Photos: Screen grabs from social media videos
– Advertisement –