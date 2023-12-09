Two Former Guyana And West Indies Cricketers Have Died – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Former Guyana and West Indies cricketers Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts have died.

On Friday, Solomon died at 93, while Butts passed away at 66 in a car crash.

Cricket West Indies President Dr. Kishore Shallow paid tribute to both men.

“The remarkable contributions of Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts will be remembered not only by those in their native Guyana but also by many across the West Indies,” Shallow said.

– Advertisement –

Swallow recalled that Solomon stood among the heroes of West Indies cricket.

Solomon became renowned for the run-out, which led to the famous test tie in 1960 at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

Joseph Stanislaus Solomon played 27 Test matches from 1958 to 1965.

“He was a true servant of the game,” the Cricket West Indies President observed.

Regarding Butts, Swallow said he was a stalwart figure in West Indies’ first-class history, displaying extraordinary adeptness as an off-spinner and captain for Guyana.

Swallow noted that Butts’ legacy extended beyond the field, earning him recognition as a statesman and ambassador for the game in Guyana and the region.

” In retirement, his unwavering commitment to coaching reflected his dedication,” the Cricket West Indies President disclosed.

Butts was an off-spinner and right-handed batsman.

He captained the Guyana team in the 1980s and had a first-class career including seven test matches.

On his, the Government’s, and the people’s behalf, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, extended condolences to the families and colleagues of both deceased cricketers.

Ali described Butts and Solomon as two of Guyana’s outstanding cricketers.

– Advertisement –