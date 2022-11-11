Two Escape Injury After Vehicle Bursts Into Flames – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Two vehicle occupants escaped unscathed after it burst into flames while traversing the Barre De L’ Isle road on Friday morning.

According to an eyewitness, at about 11:00 am, smoke emanated from the FLOW vehicle, and the fire soon engulfed it.

The eyewitness told St Lucia Times that the two occupants were alerted to the danger when others saw the smoke and quickly exited before the flames consumed the vehicle.

There are no further details at present.

Photos: Screen grabs from social media videos.

