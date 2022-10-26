Two Dead, Two Injured In Ciceron Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Two people are dead, while two others sustained injuries after a shooting incident Tuesday night in Ciceron, Castries.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said emergency personnel from its Castries headquarters, with backup from the Babonneau and Gros Islet fire stations, responded.

SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said the responders found a man who seemed to be in his thirties on his back, complaining of chest pains.

The emergency crew transferred him to an ambulance for assessment and treatment.

Joseph said another man, nursing a wound to one of his arms, walked towards one of the responding ambulances.

She said an assessment revealed that he also had a laceration on one of his legs.

Joseph explained that both injured men were transported to the OKEU Hospital in stable condition, while a medical doctor pronounced two other individuals dead at the scene.

