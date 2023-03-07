Two dead, 16 injured in train derailment in Egypt

The content originally appeared on: CNN

At least two people were killed and 16 others injured after a train derailed north of Cairo on Tuesday, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry.

The passenger train crashed into a train station platform in the city of Qalyub, the Ministry of Transport said in statement.

The incident occurred at 7:20p local time, according to a statement by Egyptian National Railways, after the train failed to respond to a semaphore signal, ultimately hitting a buffer stopper which caused part of the train to jump the tracks.

About 20 ambulances rushed to the scene to assist the wounded.

Kamel El-Wazir, Egyptian transport minister, has ordered a committee to be formed to find out what caused the derailment and “to identify those responsible and limit the damage” the statement added.

Separately, Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity said in a statement released on Tuesday that the government will offer EGP 100,000 (the equivalent of about $3,254) to the families of those killed.